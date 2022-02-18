Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $25.93 on Friday. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

