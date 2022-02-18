Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OceanaGold (OGC)

OceanaGold (TSE: OGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – OceanaGold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

2/4/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OGC stock opened at C$2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24. OceanaGold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

