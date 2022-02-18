Reflexer Ungovernance Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $156,088.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $141.15 or 0.00352369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $25.52 million and $156,088.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,802 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

