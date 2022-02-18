Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $127,628.64 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21.

RM traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

