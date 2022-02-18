Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.09

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.54) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,122.67.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.