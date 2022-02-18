Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 18th (BKH, DKS, EQIX, FIBK, FLDM, GIII, IPG, IPI, LTHM, MNRO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 18th:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Black Hills Co alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.