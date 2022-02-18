Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AtriCure (ATRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) recently:

2/18/2022 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

2/17/2022 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/16/2022 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/16/2022 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $88.00.

1/13/2022 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.73. 253,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,403. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

