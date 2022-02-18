Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CYTK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 877,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.