Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.75 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

