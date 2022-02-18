Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $39,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

