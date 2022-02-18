Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Quest Diagnostics worth $41,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

NYSE DGX opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

