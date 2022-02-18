Royal Bank of Canada Has $39.79 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 60,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,442,025. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

