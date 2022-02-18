Royal Bank of Canada Has $40.47 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Catalent worth $40,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1,178.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,525 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,959,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

