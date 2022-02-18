Royal Bank of Canada Has $46.35 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157,039 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Northern Trust worth $46,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $118.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

