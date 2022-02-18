Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.42% of Newmark Group worth $39,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

