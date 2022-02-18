Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,107 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $40,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

