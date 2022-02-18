Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $41,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 608,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

