Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,055 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of Paylocity worth $39,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $197.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.38. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 125.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.