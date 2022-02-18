Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $41,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $66.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.