Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,027,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Barclays worth $41,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.