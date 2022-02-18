Royal Bank of Canada Sells 393,181 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,181 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Evergy worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after buying an additional 651,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,206,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 82,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,112. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

