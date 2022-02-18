Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,589 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.88% of Balchem worth $41,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

