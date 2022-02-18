Royal Bank of Canada Sells 85,019 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.63% of Texas Roadhouse worth $40,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.