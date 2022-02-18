Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,926 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 565,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Best Buy worth $40,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.