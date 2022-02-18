Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $39,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 101.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BIO stock opened at $588.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $664.20 and its 200 day moving average is $730.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

