Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $486.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

