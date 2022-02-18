Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.80 ($3.57).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 256 ($3.46) to GBX 268 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.73) to GBX 231 ($3.13) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

SBRE stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.73). The firm has a market cap of £532.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.86.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

