Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.80 ($3.57).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 256 ($3.46) to GBX 268 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.73) to GBX 231 ($3.13) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

SBRE stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.73). The firm has a market cap of £532.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.86.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

