Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, March 2nd (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.98. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

