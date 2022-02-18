Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $70,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $84,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $89,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $90,000.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00.
NYSE GBS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 294,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. GBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GBS by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GBS by 890.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GBS by 4,119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
