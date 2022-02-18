Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $89,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00.

NYSE GBS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 294,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. GBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GBS by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GBS by 890.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GBS by 4,119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

