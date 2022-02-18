ScPrime (SCP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45,854.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $39.32 million and approximately $45,854.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002407 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,898,153 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.