Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $111.19 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

