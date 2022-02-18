Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,144 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of SEE opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

