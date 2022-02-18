Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.74

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 73826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.