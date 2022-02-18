Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.74

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 73826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

