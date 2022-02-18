Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Drops By 15.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.9 days.

AIXXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $19.59 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

