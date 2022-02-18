Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Declines By 17.1%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Artemis Gold stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

ARGTF has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

