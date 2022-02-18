Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Grows By 26.6%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.