Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Declines By 15.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 736,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

