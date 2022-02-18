Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Decreases By 16.5%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CCXI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

