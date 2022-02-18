Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rises By 31.2%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 684,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $21.53 on Friday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $796.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clarus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.