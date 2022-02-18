Short Interest in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Drops By 17.1%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orange by 45.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Orange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Orange by 110.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orange by 11.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.