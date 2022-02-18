Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Decreases By 15.3%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $22.75 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.
About The Weir Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Weir Group (WEIGF)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.