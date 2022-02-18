Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Decreases By 15.3%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $22.75 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

