Short Interest in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Increases By 30.6%

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 149,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 743,949 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,730,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $6.79 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

