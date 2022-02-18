Short Interest in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expands By 30.9%

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 520,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in US Ecology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in US Ecology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in US Ecology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.00 on Friday. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

