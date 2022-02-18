SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.61

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $9.03. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 38,906 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.22 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

In related news, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $48,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock worth $121,536. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

