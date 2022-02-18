Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

