Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells $276,014.60 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Silgan stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
