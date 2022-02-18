Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells $276,014.60 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silgan stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

