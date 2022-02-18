Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells $779,567.00 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 560,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,659. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silgan by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Silgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Silgan by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

