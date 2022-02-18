Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells $779,567.00 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 560,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,659. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.
Silgan Company Profile
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silgan (SLGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.