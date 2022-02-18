Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$9.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

