Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00209280 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00413477 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00062109 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

