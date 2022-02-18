Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of Spectrum Brands worth $78,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after acquiring an additional 549,787 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,747,000 after acquiring an additional 498,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after buying an additional 172,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

